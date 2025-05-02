Smoothie bar to host grand opening in Greene County next week

FAIRBORN — A new local smoothie bar will open in the Miami Valley next week.

Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar hosts its grand opening in Fairborn on Tuesday, according to a social media post.

“Blending begins at 10 a.m. Open until 8 p.m.” they said on its Facebook page.

Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar was created in 2005 by Thom Keep in Kent, the smoothie bar said on its website.

“He was instantly in love with the idea of a smoothie as a quick, healthy meal and loved the fun vibe many smoothie shops gave off. He immediately set out to find the perfect smoothie franchise to bring to Ohio,” the bar said.

The smoothie bar will be located at the 2000 block of Commerce Center Boulevard in Fairborn.

The menu will feature almost three dozen smoothies among eight categories.

It includes Classic, Citrus, Premium Blends, Tropical, Super, Veggie ‘N’ Greens, and High Energy.

