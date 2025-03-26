Smoke visible for miles after garage fire in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — Smoke was visible for miles after a fire destroyed a garage in Beavercreek.

Around 5:10 p.m., Beavercreek firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Shadycrest Drive.

Multiple iWitness7 viewers called us from across the Beavercreek area to report the heavy smoke.

Video from the scene shows damage to an attached garage and a pickup truck parked in the driveway.

We are working to learn what caused the fire and how much damage it caused.

We will continue to follow this story.

