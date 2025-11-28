Smoke visible from highway after garage fire in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE @ 6:20 p.m.:

Smoke was visible for miles after a fire in Greene County on Friday.

Crews were called to the fire in the 1500 block of Grange Hall Road around 5 p.m.

The fire started in the garage and was beginning to extend to the house when fire crews arrived, according to Capt. Andrew Brewer with Beavercreek Township Fire Dept.

Several mutual aid departments responded, including Riverside, Wright-Patterson, and Fairborn.

The home was mostly undamaged except for the exterior wall, Brewer said.

One person was inside at the time of the fire and was able to escape safely.

No one was hurt.

Utilities were turned off to the structure.

Crews are continuing to investigate what may have caused the fire.

