Small businesses can get grants after last month’s EF-3 Tornado in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Small businesses can now get grants after last month’s deadly EF-3 Tornado in Logan County.

>>RELATED: Both Ohio senators request small business declaration for Logan County

The grants come from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s emergency relief funds.

The purpose is to provide relief to small businesses in Logan County that were adversely impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather on March 14, according to a spokesperson.

Damage assessments show more than 60 homes and businesses in Logan County have uninsured damages.

“We aim to support the entire business community and ensure its success,” said Ohio Chamber President & CEO Steve Stivers. “Our goal is to help all small businesses that were impacted by the storms in March, regardless of whether they’re chamber members or not.”

>>RELATED: ‘One day at a time;’ Community rallies to pick up pieces after EF-3 tornado in Logan County

16 small businesses in Indian Lake received grants in this first wave.

The grant will serve as a bridge to help businesses in the immediate aftermath of the tornado before other funding resources become available, the spokesperson said.

It can be used for any out-of-pocket expenses needed to resume business operations.

“We are honored to be selected as a grant recipient on behalf of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and county partners,” said Brenda Moots, Founder & Owner of Indian Lake Outfitters and The Depot. “As a brick-and-mortar store that was closed and literally in the dark for a full 21 days, this grant will be extremely helpful in getting The Depot and Indian Lake Outfitters re-open for business.”

>>RELATED: 133 structures destroyed, hundreds damaged in deadly Logan County tornado

A second wave is expected in the coming months.

News Center 7 previously that both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators, Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance, wrote a letter to support Governor Mike DeWine’s request for a disaster declaration.

Funds were raised through the Oho Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation and distributed by the Indian Lake of Commerce.





©2024 Cox Media Group