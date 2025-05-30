Slots, Blackjack in the palm of your hand; State continues discussions over online gambling bill

OHIO — Ohio State Senators held a committee hearing on the expansion of online gambling.

News Center 7’s Xaiver Hershovitz heard from those in favor and in opposition of the new online gambling bill.

There are bills in the state house right now that, if passed, would allow for online gambling.

Caesars Entertainment representative Trevor Hayes said the problem isn’t going away, whether the bill passes or not.

“It’s here now. It’s here in this state. You can go online to Google, iGaming, iCasinos, slots, whatever, and you can pop it up immediately,” Hayes said.

Casino leaders say illegal online gambling is already happening in the Buckeye State. They argue this bill would crack down on that and allow for more regulation, stopping minors from gambling online.

Their other argument is that online gambling would create an additional revenue stream for the state.

“This has a chance to produce a lot more tax revenue for your state, protect the citizens of your state, and make sure that you get some tax dollars in the process,” Hayes said.

Executive Director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio Derek Longmeir said the social costs outweigh the potential tax benefit.

“Problem Gambling Network of Ohio isn’t typically opposed to gambling legislation. We just want to make sure that the safeguards are in place,” Longmeir said.

Sports betting had been legal in Ohio for about two years now and Longmeir said the timing of this bill concerns him.

“The casino Control Commission is working through doing a study that won’t come out until later fall. So we think it’s premature to further expand gambling without knowing what the impact of sports betting has been,” Longmeir said.

The bills are still in the committee right now in both the house and the senate. They have to be passed out of each committee then each chamber before heading to the Governor’s desk.

