Skyline unveils new menu item

CINCINNATI — Skyline Chili is introducing a new chicken chili option, available at participating locations and grocery stores starting September 22.

The chicken chili will be sold at Skyline locations, Cincinnati and Dayton Kroger stores, and on Amazon, according to our news partners at WCPO.

It features the same “legendary flavor” as Skyline’s original chili, but with chicken as the protein base.

Skyline has confirmed that the chicken chili can be added to all menu items, including the cheese coney and the 3-way.

Grocery stores will offer a variety of chicken chili products, such as canned chicken chili, frozen chicken chili, heat-and-serve chicken chili spaghetti, and frozen chicken chili spaghetti.

Skyline’s original beef chili will continue to be available.

The restaurant has not confirmed whether the chicken chili is a limited-time offering or a permanent addition to the menu, and an official list of participating locations has yet to be announced.

Skyline’s introduction of chicken chili offers a new twist for customers while maintaining the beloved flavors of its original recipe

Both the nutrition and allergen information for the new product can be found on Skyline’s website.

