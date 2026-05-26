Sinkhole closes road in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TWP — A sinkhole has shut down a Jefferson Township road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sinkhole is located at 3251 Infirmary Road, according to the Jefferson Township Fire Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The hole is around three feet in diameter.

The road is closed in both directions in the area.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]