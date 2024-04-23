Singer Colt Ford remains in ICU after post-show heart attack, cancels two local shows

FORT LORAMIE — Country singer Colt Ford is canceling shows, including two in the Miami Valley, as he recovers from suffering a heart attack following a performance earlier this month.

Ford, 54, a rapper and former professional golfer from Athens, Georgia, has been forced to cancel all his current scheduled tour dates through August 30 as he continues to recover.

Among the shows canceled is his appearance at County Concert this year. Ford was scheduled to take the stage in Fort Loramie on Saturday, July 13.

He was also previously scheduled to perform at J.D. Legends in Dayton on May 18.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ford was taken to an Arizona hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on April 4 after a performance at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row.

In a statement released today, Ford’s team said he remains in the ICU at a Scottsdale, Arizona hospital.

“Ford has made significant progress in his recovery and his condition is slowly but steadily improving,” his team wrote in a statement.

Country Concert organizers shared the statement on social media and wished Ford a speedy recovery.

“We wish Colt a full & speedy recovery and hope to have him back for CC25!” organizers wrote.

They also announced that rising country star Dasha would be joining the lineup in Ford’s place.

J.D. Legends put out an updated show schedule on Monday. It shows that Ford’s appearance on May 18 has been replaced by DJ Fest.

