Sidney student breaks state pole vaulting record

SIDNEY — A Sidney City Schools student broke a state record in pole vaulting Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Senior Garrett Guinther set the OHSAA record at 17 feet and 3.25 inches, according to a post made by Sidney Athletics.

TRENDING STORIES:

Guinther broke the previous record, which was set in 2021 by Connor McClure of Greene High School at 17 feet 3 inches, Sidney Athletics says.

Video from the event shows fans erupt into excitement as Guinther clears the bar.

🚨🚨🚨🚨State Record!! Senior Garrett Guinther just set the OHSAA pole vault record!!!!! 17’3.25” wow!!! pic.twitter.com/9pcG06IddX — Sidney Athletics (@sidneyjackets) April 19, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group