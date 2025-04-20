Sidney student breaks state pole vaulting record

SIDNEY — A Sidney City Schools student broke a state record in pole vaulting Friday night.
Senior Garrett Guinther set the OHSAA record at 17 feet and 3.25 inches, according to a post made by Sidney Athletics.
Guinther broke the previous record, which was set in 2021 by Connor McClure of Greene High School at 17 feet 3 inches, Sidney Athletics says.
Video from the event shows fans erupt into excitement as Guinther clears the bar.
🚨🚨🚨🚨State Record!! Senior Garrett Guinther just set the OHSAA pole vault record!!!!! 17’3.25” wow!!! pic.twitter.com/9pcG06IddX— Sidney Athletics (@sidneyjackets) April 19, 2025
