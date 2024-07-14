‘Should not, cannot happen;’ Political science expert provides insight on shooting at Trump rally

PENNSYLVANIA — Former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told the AP that the suspected gunman is dead and at least one rally attendee was killed. Secret Service said two people were critically injured.

The shooting is now being investigated as an assassination attempt, according to the AP.

University of Dayton Associate Professor of Political Science Chris Devine said many Americans have probably never seen anything like this before.

“This is clearly and exactly the kind of thing that should not, cannot happen in American politics,” Devine said.

