Ohio politicians speak out after shooting at Trump rally

PENNSYLVANIA — Politicians in Ohio are speaking out after a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump was injured in the shooting and was transported to an area medical facility.

His campaign posted a statement saying Trump “is fine.”

President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.



Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told the AP that the suspected gunman is dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

The shooting is now being investigated as an assassination attempt, according to the AP.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared a statement on social media about the shooting.

“Fran and I are praying for President Trump, his family, and our country,” DeWine said.

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) posted on social media moments after the shooting occurred.

“Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok,” Vance said.

U.S. Representative Mike Turner also shared a statement on social media minutes after the shooting occurred.

“As the situation unfolds in Butler, Pennsylvania, I urge everyone to join me in praying for President Trump and our country,” Turner said.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) shared a statement on social media.

“Connie and I are relieved that President Trump is safe, and are praying for the health and safety of all those attending the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania tonight, and for our country. We’re grateful to the law enforcement who responded immediately. Political violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our democracy,” Brown said.

State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) also released a statement shortly after the shooting occurred.

“My prayers are with President Trump and his family, and I’m relieved that the campaign has said he is doing fine and being treated. I also pray for all those at the rally and hope that all the patriots attending the rally are okay. I strongly condemn the shooter. Joe Biden has used horrible rhetoric to vilify President Trump, and this attack is a direct result of Biden’s unacceptable words. The illegal lawfare that Biden has conducted against President Trump must stop. Biden must apologize for his attacks on President Trump,” Antani said.

