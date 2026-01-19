Shots fired inside Chipotle causes lockdown, evacuation

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Several businesses were locked down or evacuated Sunday afternoon after a man " negligently discharged his firearm" inside a Chipotle.

On Sunday, Green Township Police officers responded to the Chipotle restaraunt at 6445 Glenway Ave on reports of shots fired, according to a social media post from the department.

The Chipotle and neighboring businesses were evacuated or locked down as the suspect fled the area, according to police.

Officers were able to locate the suspect in the Cheviot area.

They determined that the suspect “negligently discharged his firearm” while inside the business.

Officers recovered the firearm, and criminal charges are pending at this time.

