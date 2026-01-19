27 coworkers win $1 million Powerball jackpot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — A group of co-workers won $1 million in the Powerball lottery after pooling their money to play.

The group initially won $8 on Dec. 17, 2025, and used those winnings to purchase a $10 ticket for the Dec. 20 drawing.

The co-workers matched all five white ball numbers—4, 5, 28, 52, 69—and the Powerball number 20, leading to their win.

The odds of winning this jackpot were approximately one in 11,688,054.

After the federal and state taxes totaling 26.75%, they will split $732,500.

The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #3671, located at 103 East Avenue in Tallmadge.

The Ohio Lottery said one of the winners joked about their luck, saying they were fortunate not to have won the larger jackpot of $1.25 billion, as they might have considered quitting their jobs altogether.

