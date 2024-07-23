Shootout in car leaves 2 men dead, 1 critically hurt; bullets hit local high school, police say

DAYTON — Dayton Police released new information about a shooting near Thurgood Marshall High School that left two men dead and one critically injured.

Police were called to the 900 block of Cleverly Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday on reports of a shooting.

Two men, identified Monday as 18-year-old Damarius Underwood and 25-year-old Dejuan Hooker, were found dead in a car that appeared to have crashed into the back of a house on Cleverly Road. Another man was found with critical injuries in a nearby yard.

The driver of the car was originally parked along the curb but then two men stepped inside and the conversation turned violent, leading to a shootout.





