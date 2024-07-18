UPDATE: 2 people found dead in crashed car after police respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE:

Two people were found dead after police responded to a shooting in Dayton on Thursday.

It is not clear if the two people had been shot.

UPDATE:

Homicide detectives have been called to a reported shooting in Dayton on Thursday.

As of 5:30 p.m., there are still multiple police cruisers and crime scene tape in the area.

INITIAL REPORT @ 4:30 PM:

A large law enforcement investigation is underway after a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.

Police are currently responding to the 900 block of Cleverly Road.

News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape in the area.

