Fiancé gets maximum sentence in death of Katelyn Markham

BUTLER COUNTY — Nearly 13 years after Katelyn Markham’s death, her fiancé, John Carter has received his sentence.

Carter will spend 36 months in jail, the maximum amount he could be sentenced.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in June.

Markham was last seen in August 2011 at her apartment in Butler County. She was days away from her 22nd birthday.

Her remains were found in 2013 in Cedar Grove, Indiana.

