Shooting that critically hurt 16-year-old ‘primary focus’ for detectives, police say

TROY — Police have provided an update on a shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy in a Troy neighborhood on Tuesday night.

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Police said Thursday that the boy, who is from Dayton, remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

“This investigation remains the primary focus of our detective section,” Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney told News Center 7.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Locust Lane just before 9 p.m.

They found the 16-year-old lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

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Police said investigators have executed several search warrants and conducted multiple interviews.

Two people of interest from Troy, one juvenile and one adult, are in custody on charges related to the investigation.

Police told News Center 7 they do not “publicly identify suspects during an active investigation,”

A woman who lives next door to where the shooting was saw a car bull up and a kid standing next to it, but didn’t think much of it until moments later.

“I heard a pop sound like a firework or the exhaust from a car,” Cindy said.

Less than 20 minutes later, she saw police taping off the scene.

But what caught her attention was a teenager on the ground, shot.

“We were told to go back in. That they would get comments from us later. Wanting to know if we had Ring,” Cindy said.

She and others want answers.

“We had kids outside playing last night. There were young kids down the street playing outside. I mean, this has got to end,” Cindy said.

Nicole Hardin said seeing the police was shocking.

“I don’t want to live in fear like that there,” Hardin said.

Police said there is no current threat to the public.

We will continue to follow this story.

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