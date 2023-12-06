UNLV shooting: Rebels basketball team scheduled to play in Dayton tonight

DAYTON — Police responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and said there “appears to be multiple victims.”

It was not immediately clear how many people were believed to have been injured or if any deaths were reported. University police described the incident as an “active shooter” in Beam Hall and urged students to evacuate the hall and shelter in a safe area.

The UNLV men’s basketball team is currently in Dayton, where they are scheduled to play the Dayton Flyers at UD Arena tonight at 9 p.m.

It’s currently unknown if these developments will have any impact on tonight’s game.

News Center 7 has contacted a University of Dayton spokesperson for more information on possible impacts.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

