‘A shocker;’ Residents of Clayton condominium watch as building burns

CLAYTON — Residents of a Montgomery County condominium were left standing outside in freezing temperatures Saturday as their building burned.

At 7:07 p.m., Fire Collaborative - Clayton, Englewood, Union, and Clayton police were dispatched to 7815 North Main Street, Spanish Trace Condo, on reports of a fire.

One resident told News Center 7, “It was a shocker,” when she saw fire crews arrive at her complex to battle the fire.

When Clayton, Englewood, and Union fire crews got to the building, they saw fire coming out of a window on the first floor.

The condo where the fire broke out was vacant and all adjacent units were evacuated.

A woman who lives a few doors down from the condo that caught fire said it’s been a long time since something like this happened.

“Well since I live in 26, right there, not too crazy,” she said. “I moved here in ‘98 and there was a fire previously over on the south side.”

She’s glad no one was hurt.

“It happens every once in a while, you just deal with it the best you can,” she said.

Another resident told News Center 7 that most people living in the complex left for the weekend after the fire broke out.

Neighbors said there’s a chance the condos on either side of the affected unit could be damaged.

News Center 7 is working to learn how much damage was done and how much repairs will cost.

We will continue to update this story.

