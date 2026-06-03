Huber Heights selects next police chief after nationwide search

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has selected its next chief of police after a nationwide search.

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The city has appointed Mike Lang as Chief of Police for the Huber Heights Police Division.

Lang has decades of law enforcement, public safety, and leadership experience, according to the city.

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Lang spent 30 years with the Englewood Police Department, where he held several roles, including sergeant, detective, police officer, and public safety dispatcher.

He also served as acting chief, where he supervised patrol operations, investigations, and communications personnel.

“We are confident Mike Lang is the right leader to guide the Huber Heights Police Division into the future,” Huber Heights City Manager John Russell said. “His extensive experience and commitment to building strong relationships with both officers and the community made him stand out throughout a highly competitive selection process.”

In addition to his career in law enforcement, Lang was a Butler Township Trustee for 12 years and served as an adjunct faculty member at Sinclair Community College, according to the city.

Lang has a Master of Public Administration from the University of Dayton and a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership and supervision from Purdue University.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve the residents, businesses, and visitors of Huber Heights,” Lang said. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Police Division, building strong community partnerships, and continuing the department’s tradition of excellence.”

His appointment follows the retirement of Chief Mark Lightner, which is effective Oct. 17, 2026.

Lightner served as police chief for 12 years and a total of 35 years with the City.

Lightner previously issued the following statement on his retirement:

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve this community and to lead the men and women of the Huber Heights Police Division. I am immensely proud to have served as the longest-tenured police chief in the history of the city. Over the course of 39 years in law enforcement – 35 of those years with the City of Huber Heights – 12.5 of those years as the Chief of Police – I have been fortunate to work alongside outstanding people who made this career both enjoyable and deeply memorable. From the officers and civilian staff of the Police Division to the city leadership, elected officials, and the residents we serve, each played a meaningful role in the success of this agency and in making this journey so rewarding.”

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