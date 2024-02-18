Firefighters battle fire at Montgomery County apartment complex

CLAYTON — Local police and multiple fire crews are on scene of an apartment complex fire in Clayton Saturday evening.

At 7:07 p.m., Clayton police and fire crews were dispatched to 7815 North Main Street, Spanish Trace Condo, on reports of fire.

A Clayton police officer told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that the fire is on the backside of the apartment complex.

A portion of North Main St., or State Route 48, is closed from the apartment complex to Springway Drive.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more about this fire and if residents had to be evacuated.

We will continue to follow this story.

Spanish Trace Condo Fire Crews on scene of an apartment complex fire in Montgomery County. (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

Spanish Trace Condo Fire Police and fire crews are responding to a fire at an apartment building. (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

