Firefighters battle fire at Montgomery County apartment complex

CLAYTON — Local police and multiple fire crews are on scene of an apartment complex fire in Clayton Saturday evening.
At 7:07 p.m., Clayton police and fire crews were dispatched to 7815 North Main Street, Spanish Trace Condo, on reports of fire.
A Clayton police officer told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that the fire is on the backside of the apartment complex.
A portion of North Main St., or State Route 48, is closed from the apartment complex to Springway Drive.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more about this fire and if residents had to be evacuated.
We will continue to follow this story.
