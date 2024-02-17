29-year-old man dies in Clark County crash

BETHEL TWP. — A man is dead after a car crash in Bethel Township Saturday afternoon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post Sergeant R.M. May.

At 11:48 a.m., state troopers were dispatched to State Route 4 near Enon Road on reports of a crash.

29-year-old Drue Allen Lemasters of Cable died from his injuries, May said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 28-year-old Dayton man driving a 2019 Ford F-550 tow truck had stopped in the right lane on SR 4 to load a disabled vehicle.

Lemasters was driving a 2020 Kia Soul southwest on SR 4 when he struck the rear of the tow truck, May said.

Lemasters was pronounced dead on scene. The tow truck driver was not injured.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Township EMS/Fire Department, Clark County Coroner’s Office, and a towing company assisted OSHP on scene.

OSHP will continue to investigate this crash.

