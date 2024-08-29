Sheriff’s office warns of scam calls posing as Greene County deputies

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has warned people about scammers calling and posing as deputies.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says people have been receiving calls from people claiming to be members of their agency, according to a social media post.

They tell the caller that there is an active warrant for their arrest and must pay money to resolve the warrant.

“The scammer may also say you may need to pay money to have the warrant resolved. They may tell you that they can reduce the amount if you pay immediately,” the agency said. “The caller will also ask you to pay the money by using a specified method such as gift card, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, or P2P payments.”

The sheriff’s office stated they would not call anyone and say they have a warrant or ask for payment.

They added if it happens, it’s a scam and the caller should hang up immediately.

The sheriff’s office said scammers also spoof their number to make it appear legit.

