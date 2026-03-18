Sheriff’s office warns of scam calls for ‘missed jury duty’ across region

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Have you received any calls regarding missed jury duty?

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The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post about a phone scam targeting residents.

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Scammers are calling and telling people that they missed jury duty and face immediate arrest, according to the social media post.

They impersonate law enforcement officials and demand immediate payment.

“These callers are incredibly persuasive and are using our actual office address and phone numbers to appear legitimate,” the sheriff’s office said.

They said that all official jury duty communications are handled by mail, not by phone.

The sheriff’s office urged the public to remain vigilant and protect their personal information.

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