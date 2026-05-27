Ohio halts data center tax breaks, review underway

Gov. Mike DeWine has directed the Ohio Tax Credit Authority to pause consideration of any new data center tax exemption requests.

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This decision comes as the Ohio General Assembly’s Joint Data Center Committee reviews the growth of data centers across the state.

Data centers that have previously received sales and use tax benefits in Ohio reported a total capital investment of $27.2 billion in 2025.

This action by the governor is a suspension of the ability for data centers to request tax exemptions, not a ban on data centers themselves.

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In the Miami Valley, Amazon is building a data center in Sidney.

There’s also a data center planned for Piqua.

“Data centers are a critical component to today’s technology-driven economy, which depends on the virtual, large-scale exchange of information,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority will stop accepting new data center tax exemption proposals after its currently scheduled meeting on Monday.

An existing data center tax exemption request will be considered at that meeting before the pause begins.

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