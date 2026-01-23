Sheriff’s office warns of scam caller impersonating fake deputy

PREBLE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning the community about a scammer impersonating a fake deputy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said his office has received reports that residents are getting phone calls from a man who identified himself as Deputy Rick Meyers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Simpson added that there is no employee by this name at the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer may also leave a message. He typically asks the person to return the call regarding "an immediate matter that needs attention."

He is asking victims to buy gift cards and then give him the numbers.

“This is a scam! Do not purchase cards and provide information to the caller,” Simpson said.

The sheriff’s office will never call you to ask for money to resolve a legal matter, Simpson added.

Those who get these calls are asked to hang up immediately, not return any messages, and contact law enforcement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group