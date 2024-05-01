Sheriff’s office looking to return stolen property to tornado vicitms

LAKEVIEW, Logan County — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the owners of stolen property.
>>RELATED: 133 structures destroyed, hundreds damaged in deadly Logan County tornado
Chief Deputy Joe Kopus said this property was stolen from storage units in Lakeview following the EF-3 tornado on March 14.
If you are a Lakeview resident and recognize this property, contact Logan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Shawn McIntire at (937) 592-5731.
McIntire will schedule a time for those who reach out to claim the property.
The property will be tagged and later released to its rightful owners, Kopus said.
©2024 Cox Media Group