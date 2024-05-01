Sheriff’s office looking to return stolen property to tornado vicitms

LAKEVIEW, Logan County — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the owners of stolen property.

Chief Deputy Joe Kopus said this property was stolen from storage units in Lakeview following the EF-3 tornado on March 14.

If you are a Lakeview resident and recognize this property, contact Logan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Shawn McIntire at (937) 592-5731.

McIntire will schedule a time for those who reach out to claim the property.

The property will be tagged and later released to its rightful owners, Kopus said.

Missing property Lakeview The Logan County Sheriff's Office is working to connect community members with their missing property. (Logan County Sheriff's Office)

