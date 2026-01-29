Sheriff’s office IDs 2 people killed after driver tries to pass semi on state route

WAYNE COUNTY — The two people killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Wayne County, Indiana, have been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Andrea Boatwright, 32, and Brandon Shaw, 32.
Both were from Cincinnati and passengers in a Kia Optima, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Hundreds of schools delayed, canceled Thursday due to extreme cold
- Springfield prepares for possible ICE presence as Haitian temporary legal status set to expire
- Very cold pattern stays locked in place
As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened in the 9600 block of North State Road 1 on Monday night.
An initial investigation showed that a Kia Optima was driving south when the driver tried to pass another semi-truck.
A 29-year-old Cincinnati man was unable to avoid the crash and hit the oncoming semi-truck head-on.
The impact caused the semi to go off the road and stop in a ditch.
It is unclear whether the Kia driver or the semi driver was injured in this crash.
This crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group