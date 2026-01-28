Local

Springfield prepares for possible ICE presence as Haitian temporary legal status set to expire

By WHIO Staff
'You Belong Here' mural created by the Springfield Foundation (Springfield Foundation (via Facebook) /Springfield Foundation (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Federal immigration agents could make their way to Springfield as early as next week, as thousands of Haitian immigrants are set to lose their temporary status.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson looked at how the city is preparing for this possible surge of immigration officers. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Springfield City Schools sent a message to its staff, saying that although circumstances are still evolving, the most important message is that school district operations will continue without interruption.

Superintendent Robert Hill said he learned a federal immigration enforcement initiative may begin on Feb. 4 and last 30 days after a meeting with state leadership.

At this time, the district said only limited verified information is available, and all decision-making authority remains entirely with the federal government.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read