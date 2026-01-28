Reports: Browns hire Ravens OC as head coach

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reportedly hired their next head coach following a lengthy search.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Browns are hiring former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

He’ll replace Kevin Stefanski, who was fired earlier this month after six seasons with the Browns.

TRENDING STORIES:

Monken, 59, spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore, helping lead the Ravens to have the league’s top-ranked offense in 2024.

This will not be Monken’s first tenure with the Browns. He previously served as the offensive coordinator in Cleveland in 2019.

Monken is a longtime assistant coach. His lone head-coaching experience is at the college level. He spent three seasons as the head coach at Southern Mississippi.

He was the second candidate for the Browns’ head coaching job to get a second interview, behind Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Adam Schefter, ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider, reported that Schwartz “is still under contract to Cleveland and the team wants him to stay.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group