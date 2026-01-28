Very cold pattern stays locked in place

DAYTON, OH — Not only has it been cold across the Miami Valley, but the cold has also been long-lasting. So far, we’ve had 5 straight days of high temperatures in the teens.

Four more such days are in the forecast. This will make it the 3rd longest streak ever with temperatures 20 degrees or colder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

There is a light at the end of the tunnel… at least in terms of extreme cold. By the middle of next week, temperatures will climb back to around 30 degrees.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

At this time, there are no major storm systems in the forecast to give the Miami Valley additional snow. It’s not like we need it. It’s only January, and we’ve already seen over 30 inches of snow this season. Average snowfall for a typical winter season is 25 inches.

©2026 Cox Media Group