STAY INFORMED: Hundreds of schools delayed, canceled Thursday due to extreme cold

MIAMI VALLEY — Hundreds of schools have canceled and delayed classes on Thursday due to continued winter weather.

In Montgomery County, and districts including Dayton Public Schools, Huber Heights City Schools, and Centerville Schools are closed.

Other schools, such as Kettering City Schools, are on a two-hour delay.

Some of the major school districts in Greene County, including Fairborn City Schools and Beavercreek City Schools, are on a two-hour delay.

Springfield City Schools in Clark County are closed on Thursday.

