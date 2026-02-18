Investigators work to identify suspect after mother, coach killed during apparent home invasion

TIPP CITY — Investigators are still working to identify the person who killed a mother inside her home.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ashley Flynn was killed in an apparent home invasion on Cunningham Court.

Investigators said they are withholding some information, including 911 calls.

The Miami County Dispatch Center told News Center 7 they could not release that call without the county prosecutor’s approval.

The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office told News Center 7 that the 911 call is not being released now because it is part of the investigative record that can be legally withheld for specific reasons under Ohio law.

Emergency calls are always part of the investigative record, but they are also public records.

Neighbors who live on Flynn’s Street said the lack of information makes them reluctant to go on camera and speak out.

“How can somebody get shot and you got a husband, two kids and two dogs and you don’t hear a ruckus or a commotion or anything. It just doesn’t make sense to me,” a neighbor said.

Police said they are using every resource, including help from sheriff’s deputies, Ohio BCI agents, and the FBI.

The prosecutor’s office said public records will be released, but did not give a timeline.

Flynn’s family and friends are working to honor her memory.

Ribbons cover poles and trees across downtown Tipp City.

Many of them bible verses or remembrances.

“I’m just praying for those people who have been touched by her and have interacted with her to find some peace,” Keba Hitzeman said.

Jason Pierce runs Red Devil Pizza & Deli.

He decided to donate 10% of his profits from orders this weekend.

There are people who are planning to put even more ribbons up around town in honor of Flynn.

