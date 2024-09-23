Sheetz gas station to open new location in Beavercreek this week

BEAVERCREEK — Sheetz gas station will be opening its newest Miami Valley location on Tuesday.

The gas station is located at 4215 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m.

The store opens to the public at 8 a.m. and will welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

Sheetz’s first Beavercreek location opened in April in the 1200 block of N Fairfield Road.

