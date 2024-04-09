Sheetz gas station to open new location today in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Sheetz gas station will be opening its new location in the Miami Valley today.

>>RELATED: Beavercreek approves Sheetz minutes away from location already under construction

It will be holding its grand opening later this morning at the 1200 block of N. Fairfield Road.

The company said on social media that they will have giveaways along with cutting the ribbon.

News Center 7 reported back in December that the city gave its approval for the company to build another one of its gas stations while the one on N. Fairfield Road was being built. Construction was expected to start sometime this spring on Colonel Glenn Highway near Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Sheetz says if anyone brings a non-perishable food item to today’s grand opening, they will receive a Sheetz branded bag, limited to one per customer while supplies last from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

There will be a grand opening on April 17 in Springboro.

©2024 Cox Media Group