Beavercreek approves Sheetz minutes away from location already under construction

BEAVERCREEK — Another Sheetz is coming to the Miami Valley.

The city of Beavercreek just gave its approval for the company to build one of its gas stations along Colonel Glenn Highway.

The location is near parts of Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

“Yeah, they’re real excited,” Greg Monnig, whose engineering firm Wolpert is representing Sheetz said.

With one Sheetz location already being built in Beavercreek.

“That got approved and is under construction right now. This is a second site in the city,” Monnig said.

said the company is thrilled that the ordinances to build another one have been approved by the city council.

“It’s a great market opportunity for them,” Monnig said.

News Center 7 asked Monnig why Beavercreek has chosen for two Sheetz to be built less than 10 minutes from one another.

“They see a demand here in the city, I think it’ll be a good fit for the company,” Monnig said.

Other Sheetz projects around Miami Valley are falling through, he is proud to say this one is going to happen.

“This one’s solid, we’re happy with that,” Monnig said.









