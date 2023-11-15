Local city rejects plans for Sheetz on vacant lot

KETTERING — Kettering City Council has voted against an application that would help move forward plans for a new Sheetz location.

Council members voted 5-1 Tuesday to deny the Sheetz application to rezone a vacant lot at S. Dixie Drive and Dorothy Lane.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kettering Planning Commission asks city to deny Sheetz plans

This comes over a month after the city’s planning commission voted unanimously recommended that the city council deny the company plans to rezone the land for a location with a drive-thru restaurant and fuel pumps.

A public hearing was held on the issue in Kettering in late October.

Ryan Homsi, Kettering City Planner, told News Center 7 last month that the proposal was “not in line with the comprehensive plan of the city.”

The decision from Kettering also came after Centerville voted against a similar proposal from Sheetz.

