Have you seen her? Police need help locating missing 11-year-old girl

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help locating a missing child.

Dunia Sandrez, 11, was last seen on Thursday around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Oakridge Drive

Sandrez was last seen wearing pajamas, but the colors are unknown.

>> Scottie Scheffler arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club; facing four charges

Police say Sandrez could be with a friend in Miami Township.

Additional details were not immediately available.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sandrez, contact the Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group