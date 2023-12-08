‘She didn’t deserve to die;’ Family of woman killed in hit-and-run holding out hope for answers

DAYTON — A local family is looking for answers more than nine months after their loved one was hit and killed in a Dayton hit-and-run.

Tiffany Anderson, 43, was found dead on the side of the road in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue on Feb. 27. Yesterday, Dayton police said they’re still looking for any leads of finding who hit her.

Anderson’s mother told News Center 7 that she’s talked to detectives on this case every Monday, hoping to get answers.

“She was a human being that didn’t deserve to die or be dumped like a piece of litter on the side of the road,” Bobbie Mullins said.

