Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 1 dead, another critically injured

DAYTON — A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that left one dead and another critically injured earlier this week.

Shawn A. Jackson Sr., 48, is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail on a charge of murder, according to online jail records.

News Center 7 was on the scene as Jackson was taken into custody in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police Department confirmed Jackson was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Brooklyn Avenue Wednesday.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 24-year-old woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Dayton police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

