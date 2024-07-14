Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for entire region; Heavy rain, damaging winds possible

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire region until 7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Watching for some strong storms this afternoon (heavy rain, damaging winds, hail)

Hot Monday and Tuesday

Big cooldown ahead

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY

Hot and humid reaching near 90. Watching for a complex of storms today that could produce very heavy rain with the possibility of damaging winds or even large hail. There is a small tornado risk, but the bigger impacts will be the other two threats. Timing looks to be through the late afternoon and early evening. Dew points are in the 70s so there could be localized flash flooding but outside of storms, heat index values at or above 95 degrees are likely, making for a hot day.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a high in the lower to potentially middle 90s, feeling more like 95-100 degrees with humidity. A stray shower or thunderstorm chance exists.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s again. Heat index values near or above 95 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

Another chance for showers and storms. Big drop in temperatures now! Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Drying out, cooling off, and falling humidity. It will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Temperatures remaining slightly below normal with highs around 80 degrees.

SATURDAY

Sunny & nice. Highs still in the low 80s.

