Several roads closed this week due local homecoming parade

ENGLEWOOD — A road in Englewood will be closed this week due to a homecoming parade.

Union Boulevard between Gateway Drive and West Wenger Road will be closed to traffic on Thursday starting at 5 p.m., for the annual Northmont Homecoming Parade, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Vehicles needing to drop off parade participants will be permitted to travel north from Gateway Drive.

Union Boulevard will be closed between West Wenger Road to West National Road to traffic in both directions starting at 5:45 p.m., according to police.

The road closure will last until 7 p.m.

