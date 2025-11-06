Several pets dead, firefighter injured after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Several pets died, and a firefighter was injured after a house fire in Clark County on Tuesday.
The Springfield Fire Rescue Division wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded just after 5 p.m. to a reported house fire in the Ridgewood neighborhood.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a basement fire in a two-story home.
They quickly controlled it, but it took almost two hours to extinguish, according to the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.
Several pets died, but no civilians were hurt. A firefighter injured his knee but is expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
