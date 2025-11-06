Several pets dead, firefighter injured after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Several pets died, and a firefighter was injured after a house fire in Clark County on Tuesday.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded just after 5 p.m. to a reported house fire in the Ridgewood neighborhood.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a basement fire in a two-story home.

They quickly controlled it, but it took almost two hours to extinguish, according to the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

Several pets died, but no civilians were hurt. A firefighter injured his knee but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ridgewood neighborhood fire Photo contributed by Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook) (Matthew Smith/Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook))

