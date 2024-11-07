Several hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — At least three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

The crash occurred in the 1500 block of S. Smithville Road around 2:15 p.m.

When Dayton Police officers arrived on scene, they found three cars involved in a crash.

According to the spokesperson, a preliminary investigation found that unit one was driving south when it went left of center and caused the crash.

The other two cars involved were traveling north on S. Smithville Road at the time of the crash.

The driver of unit one was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the spokesperson.

People from the other two cars were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Further information on those injured in this crash was not available.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

