Several first responders gather for 1st multi-jurisdictional water rescue training

TROTWOOD — Rescue crews across Montgomery County spent their day training for water rescues.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, multiple fire departments were out on Madison Lake in Trotwood on Tuesday practicing a real water search, rescue, and recovery mission.

The Trotwood Fire Department invited seven other agencies for the large-scale exercise.

“This gives us the opportunity to actually spend the time we need on the tools and equipment that we have, versus if this were truly a rescue and recovery,” Trotwood Fire Department spokesperson Ralph Bowman said.

Crews used boats, drones, life vests and much more to help them navigate through the water.

“Of course, you have underwater obstacles. It can be the clarity of the water, could be weather, that plays a big factor. Time of day,” Bowman said.

Even K9s got out of the water to practice their responsibilities during a water search.

“This is good training for the canines,” Bowman said.

The fire department hopes this exercise is the first of many.

“First multi-jurisdiction training that we had done like this at Madison Lake. We would like for this (to be) a yearly training or at least every other year training. But we will see,” Bowman said.

