Active weather pattern ahead

DAYTON, OH — If you’ve been wanting more rain, you’ll have your chances over the next 7 days or so. Four different chances for showers and storms should come our way between now and next Wednesday.

A few of these may bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms.

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This evening, scattered thunderstorms are possible, mainly across the northern half of the Miami Valley. Heavy downpours, occasional cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Another chance for storms arrives late Friday with similar threats.

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The next chance for a more substantial risk of severe weather will be Monday. A strong system will move through the Great Lakes and will likely bring a line of thunderstorms on Monday night.

It is early, so we do not yet have the storm system within range of the high-resolution guidance to give us details on the timing and placement of individual thunderstorms.

However, there is enough evidence on the models that we are watching for the risk of severe weather.

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