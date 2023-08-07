Several firefighters respond house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Trotwood early Monday morning.

>>‘They lost everything;’ Mother, son support those impacted by Harrison Twp. apartment fire

Trotwood firefighters and officers were dispatched around 3:22 a.m. to the 6300 block of Mantz Avenue near Olive Road on initial reports of a structure fire.

Scanner traffic indicated when firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames.

The fire is considered to be under control.

NewsCenter 7′s Malik Patterson said firefighters had to deal with rainy conditions as well as the flames.

Images from the scene show damage to the left front side of the house.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group