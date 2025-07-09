Several firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TWP. — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Montgomery County.

Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of Deerfield Avenue on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

Dispatchers also told News Center 7 that it was a grease fire in the kitchen.

We will update this developing story.

