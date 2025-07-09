Several firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TWP. — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Montgomery County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of Deerfield Avenue on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- DGR: Local group brings push for new local hospital to city commission
- Neighbors worried after security cameras catch people shooting at Dayton home
- Officers, medics respond to crash on busy Huber Heights intersection
Dispatchers also told News Center 7 that it was a grease fire in the kitchen.
We will update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group