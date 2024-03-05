‘Several’ dead after plane crashes near Nashville interstate

NASHVILLE — Multiple people are dead after their plane crashed on a Nashville interstate Monday evening.

Around 8:00 p.m. a small plane crashed near I-40 E in West Nashville, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

Metro Nashville Fire arrived on the scene to heavy fire, which crews were able to put out quickly.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on social media that several people who were on board the plane are now dead.

The plane was a small, single-engine aircraft.

We will continue to follow this story.













