Several area high school boys’ basketball teams advance to regional finals

By WHIO Staff
Northridge High School celebrates winning regional semifinal game Photo contributed by Northridge Local Schools (via Facebook) (Northridge Local Schools (via Facebook))
MIAMI VALLEY — Several area high school boys’ basketball teams have advanced in the 2026 state playoffs.

Seven area high schools, including Northridge and Trotwood-Madison, won their regional semifinal games this week.

They will play in the regional finals this weekend.

Northridge High School beat River Valley, 75-68, in the Division IV Region 16 semifinals.

The Polar Bears will play Wyoming in the regional finals on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Trotwood-Madison held off Tippecanoe, 46-44, in the Division III Region 12 semifinals on Tuesday.

The Rams battle Badin High School in the regional finals on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m. at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Tri-Village and Marion Local won their Division VI Region 24 semifinal games on Tuesday. They play for the regional championship at Butler High School on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Waynesville beat Versailles, 73-67, in double overtime in the Division V Region 20 semifinals. The Spartans play Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Botkins knocked off Lehman Catholic, 66-55, in the Division VII Division 28 semifinal on Wednesday. They play Delphos St. John’s on Saturday, March 14, at 5 p.m. at Butler High School.

The winners advance to the state championships in Dayton next weekend.

