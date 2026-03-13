Several area high school boys’ basketball teams advance to regional finals

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area high school boys’ basketball teams have advanced in the 2026 state playoffs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Seven area high schools, including Northridge and Trotwood-Madison, won their regional semifinal games this week.

They will play in the regional finals this weekend.

TRENDING STORIES:

Northridge High School beat River Valley, 75-68, in the Division IV Region 16 semifinals.

The Polar Bears will play Wyoming in the regional finals on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Trotwood-Madison held off Tippecanoe, 46-44, in the Division III Region 12 semifinals on Tuesday.

The Rams battle Badin High School in the regional finals on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m. at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Tri-Village and Marion Local won their Division VI Region 24 semifinal games on Tuesday. They play for the regional championship at Butler High School on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Waynesville beat Versailles, 73-67, in double overtime in the Division V Region 20 semifinals. The Spartans play Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Botkins knocked off Lehman Catholic, 66-55, in the Division VII Division 28 semifinal on Wednesday. They play Delphos St. John’s on Saturday, March 14, at 5 p.m. at Butler High School.

The winners advance to the state championships in Dayton next weekend.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group